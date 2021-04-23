RFG Advisory LLC Sells 49 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 37,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $406.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.72. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.58 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

