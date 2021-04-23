RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,819 shares of company stock worth $27,233,148 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

