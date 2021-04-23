RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 127 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Tower by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after buying an additional 772,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $251.54 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.89 and a 200 day moving average of $229.13. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

