RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 13,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,569.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 297,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,035,605.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $372.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.81 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

