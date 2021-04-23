RFG Advisory LLC Has $472,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $479,404,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $288.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.59 and a 200-day moving average of $279.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

