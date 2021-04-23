RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,821 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

