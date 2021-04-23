REVV Reaches One Day Volume of $4.32 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. REVV has a total market capitalization of $57.23 million and $4.32 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00068212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00019441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00092755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00673623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00052232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.28 or 0.07965069 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

