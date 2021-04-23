REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.57.

REVG traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in REV Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 199.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 76,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

