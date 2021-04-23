Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,073 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,241. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

