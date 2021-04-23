Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 11,906 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in The Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Allstate by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.66 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.