Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $410.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total value of $2,281,054.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,581 shares of company stock worth $16,926,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

