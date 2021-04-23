Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

