Research Analysts Set Expectations for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLNC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

