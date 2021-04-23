Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO):

4/22/2021 – Arcos Dorados is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Arcos Dorados was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – Arcos Dorados was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2021 – Arcos Dorados was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.29 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 299,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

