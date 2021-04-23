Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

NYSE:LVS opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

