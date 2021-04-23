Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

FRBK stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.33 and a beta of 1.32. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

