Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Down to $56.16

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.16, but opened at $53.53. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 421 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $89,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

