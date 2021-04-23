ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Up 6.4%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.14. 26,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,007,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

SOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $649.20 million, a P/E ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

