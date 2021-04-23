Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
NYSE:RELX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 41,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,823. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $27.06.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
