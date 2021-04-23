Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

NYSE RS opened at $155.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average is $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $159.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

