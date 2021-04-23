Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Shares Gap Down to $20.29

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $19.53. Regions Financial shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 225,145 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Regions Financial by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 433,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 82,118 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $6,552,000. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

