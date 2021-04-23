Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank Trust raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 56,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $331.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.31.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

