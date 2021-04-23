Regent Investment Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

