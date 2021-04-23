Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after buying an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after buying an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after buying an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of KKR opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

