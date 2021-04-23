Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302,059 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of STAG opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $36.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

