Redd Reaches Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,930.20 or 1.00394089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00039263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00135981 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001961 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005063 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

