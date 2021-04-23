RED Trading 36% Lower Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. RED has a market cap of $1.08 million and $51,261.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded 36% lower against the dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.91 or 0.00474212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002455 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

