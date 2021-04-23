RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Get RealPage alerts:

Separately, William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Shares of RP remained flat at $$88.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.