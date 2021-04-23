Raymond James Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$31.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.73.

TSE:TOU opened at C$23.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$27.09.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,771,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$171,335,788.42. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $574,223 in the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

