Raymond James Raises Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target to $37.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.