Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RXT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,248,627.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,244,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $39,434,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

