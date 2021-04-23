Raymond James Increases Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$16.25

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.86.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.94. 403,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,529. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$8.34 and a 52 week high of C$15.03.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.