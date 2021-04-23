Raymond James Boosts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$209.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$209.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$187.36.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$177.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$222.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

