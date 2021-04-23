Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $275.84 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067157 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00267411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00164832 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,620,305,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

