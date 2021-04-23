Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.12

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and traded as low as $14.10. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 7,295 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

About Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT Â- Center for Technical Knowledge.

