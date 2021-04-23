Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure stock remained flat at $$15.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,927. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $29,474,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $22,485,000.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.