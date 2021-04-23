QunQun Price Down 31.9% Over Last 7 Days (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, QunQun has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $641,627.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00063530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00090877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.79 or 0.00661173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.58 or 0.07205598 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

