Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.28.

XM stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

