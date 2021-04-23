QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $133.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

