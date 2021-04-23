Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut by Piper Sandler

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.56 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,486 shares of company stock worth $8,013,834. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 725,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

