Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HWC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at $702,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 42,108 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

