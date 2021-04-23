Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $11.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.21. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,932.96.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,309.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,166.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,193.99. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

