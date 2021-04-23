Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Issued By KeyCorp

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

CCK opened at $107.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth about $813,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.