Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

KO stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

