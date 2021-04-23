Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Increased by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

