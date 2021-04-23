Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Iridium Communications in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

