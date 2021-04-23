Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

IPAR opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156 in the last three months. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.