Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NYSE HAL opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

