Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.00.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,480.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $856.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,457.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,393.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

