Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By DA Davidson

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of CFG opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

